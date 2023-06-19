Mr. Curiosity | Michael G. Stanton + Brown Bag

The tables are turned when Joe's guest Michael G. Stanton asks questions about Go Joe 26 and more.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — In this episode of Mr. Curiosity, Jon and Joe are joined by local broadcaster, legend (in his own mind), and general manager in the Bold Gold Media Group, Michael G. Stanton.

Mike turns the interview tables on Joe and dives into his Go Joe 26 Charity Bike Ride for St. Joseph's Center and the history of it!

Then the show goes off the rails into questions from the Brown Bag, including dark and lonely cartoon cereal mascots, Jon's long torso, and why Joe's grandmother used to throw hot water on his childhood friends?!?

Protect your ears and give it a try.

Get your questions in for future episodes to brownbag@wnep.com.