Mr. Curiosity Podcast: The Scott Stuccio Episode

MOOSIC, Pa. — In this episode of Mr. Curiosity, Joe yacks it up with flood baby Scott Stuccio. From being Joe's "rival" meteorologist at WYOU from years back to screaming GOALLLLLLL at hockey games for the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins and Hershey Bears, Scott has been through a few dynamic career shifts!

Scott shares stories of siblings, television colleagues and his unwavering passion for meteorology. All this and more without ever having one cavity, thanks to his dentist dad!

Your ears will love it, just press PLAY!!!