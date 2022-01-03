Mr. Curiosity: The NEPA Pizza Review episode

In this episode, Joe chats with passionate pizza reviewer Jim Mirabelli from NEPA Pizza Review. This guy KNOWS and loves pizza!

MOOSIC, Pa. — Start the New Year with Pizza, not resolutions!

Joe chats with passionate pizza reviewer Jim Mirabelli from NEPA Pizza Review. This guy KNOWS and loves pizza!

The discussion evolves from ketchup and cheese on bread to corporate pizza and then dives deep into all of the local greats!

From Old Forge to New York style, Jim and Joe cut through the cheese!

You'll explore new places, tastes and varieties that will expand your pallet and mind!

Whatever you do, just DON'T fold, cut or eat your pizza with a fork! BAD, BAD, BAD!