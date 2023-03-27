Mr. Curiosity: The Chris Keating episode

In this episode, Joe talks with WNEP reporter Chris Keating.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — In this Mr. Curiosity episode, Joe talks with WNEP's Chris Keating.

Is he a spoiled brat from a big-shot restauranteur family from Georgia, or just a regular guy with smarts and passion for journalism who found his way from Penn State University to WNEP?

You'll hear about his life journey and how he was in the top 15% of his high school‘s graduation class for being the best-looking, smartest and most athletic—FOR REAL!?!?

Chris is great at what he does, works hard at it, and loves his job, but maybe not as much as his TV meteorologist girlfriend? He might just give it all away for her, or, become Joe's handler and diaper purchaser--WHAT!?

It's all waiting for you, just click PLAY!