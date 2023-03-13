x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Podcasts

The Nancy Kman episode | Mr. Curiosity podcast

In this episode of Mr. Curiosity, Joe chats with local radio legend Nancy Kman.
Credit: WNEP

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — In this episode of Mr. Curiosity, Joe mixes it up with local radio legend Nancy Kman. 

Growing up with three sisters in Wyoming County, bathroom time was very limited, but that did not stop her newsy aspirations through college and into the world of radio! 

Hear all about her journey from bag girl at Acme to WILK Radio, with many stops along the way including WNEP-TV. 

Nancy's skin is pachyderm thick, as it should be in the rough, aggressive and opinionated world of talk radio! 

She's smart, thoughtful, determined and ready to unload her history on your ears! Plug in!

Don't let your ears have all the fun!  Watch episodes of Mr. Curiosity on the WNEP YouTube Channel.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Connection between bigfoot and UFOs? | Creepy Side of NEPA podcast

Before You Leave, Check This Out