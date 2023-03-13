The Nancy Kman episode | Mr. Curiosity podcast

In this episode of Mr. Curiosity, Joe chats with local radio legend Nancy Kman.

Growing up with three sisters in Wyoming County, bathroom time was very limited, but that did not stop her newsy aspirations through college and into the world of radio!

Hear all about her journey from bag girl at Acme to WILK Radio, with many stops along the way including WNEP-TV.

Nancy's skin is pachyderm thick, as it should be in the rough, aggressive and opinionated world of talk radio!

She's smart, thoughtful, determined and ready to unload her history on your ears! Plug in!