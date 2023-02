In this episode of Mr. Curiosity, Joe talks with James May.

MOOSIC, Pa. — In this episode of Mr. Curiosity, Joe interacts with former US Army Officer/Chaplain, recent Face of PennDot in NEPA and politician, James May.

He's got an interesting life arc that will keep you entertained!

Just don't ask him to watch a parade or talk about traffic roundabouts, everything else is fair game and discussed in this podcast.

Ready, set... PLAY!