Zane Janiszewski Wins Fiore Cesare Award

Janiszewski Becomes First Western Wayne Player To Receive Fiore Cesare Award and Scholarship

SCRANTON, Pa. — The 29th Annual Fiore Cesare Award ceremony looked a little different this year - No large gatherings, no refreshments, and for the first time ever - a winner from Western Wayne.

Zane Janiszewski is this year's winner, taking home the trophy and the $2,000 scholarship that goes with it. Since 1992, the honor has gone to a deserving senior in the Lackawanna Football Conference. Janiszewski was one of six finalists for the 2020 season, and he was humbled just to be considered.





"Just being even in the realm with those players that have come before me that have won this award, it makes me feel good," Janiszewski said. "So, just winning this award and being the first one from Western Wayne to do it, it shows that hard work pays off and with this weird season, this is all I really could ask for."

Another GREAT honor for Western Wayne’s Zane Janiszewski. Winning the Fiore Cesare Award represents more then just being a great football player. Character, academics and sportsmanship are all part of the criteria. Congratulations Zane! — Randy Wolff (@coachwolff56) January 2, 2021