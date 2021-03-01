Zane Janiszewski Wins Fiore Cesare Award

SCRANTON, Pa. — The 29th Annual Fiore Cesare Award ceremony looked a little different this year - No large gatherings, no refreshments, and for the first time ever - a winner from Western Wayne.
Zane Janiszewski is this year's winner, taking home the trophy and the $2,000 scholarship that goes with it. Since 1992, the honor has gone to a deserving senior in the Lackawanna Football Conference. Janiszewski was one of six finalists for the 2020 season, and he was humbled just to be considered.
"Just being even in the realm with those players that have come before me that have won this award, it makes me feel good," Janiszewski said. "So, just winning this award and being the first one from Western Wayne to do it, it shows that hard work pays off and with this weird season, this is all I really could ask for."
"Just been a blessing to be able to coach kids like Zane," Western Wayne football coach Randy Wolff added. "He is somebody that you can build a program around. I was able to coach some great players at Delaware Valley and here and he's one of the best that I was able to coach."