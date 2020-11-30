Williamsport Crosscutters Joining New, Pre-Draft League

Williamsport Set to Join New MLB Draft League

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — "Today, the Williamsport Crosscutters are proud to announce that we will be continuing our affiliation with Major League Baseball as part of the new MLB Draft League," Williamsport Vice President of Marketing and Public Relations Gabe Sinicropi announced.

And just like that, a new era of Williamsport Crosscutters baseball is here. With the New York-Penn League history, the Cutters are now part of the MLB Draft League – a 68-game season played by top, draft-eligible prospects. So they may not be a Phillies affiliate anymore, but most importantly…

"It keeps the Crosscutters in Williamsport," Williamsport Crosscutters President and Principal Owner Peter Freund added. "It remains viable. We are still partnered with Major League Baseball. We continue to be partnered with Major League Baseball and the Little League Classic. So, overall, from a community standpoint, it’s just a huge win."

A win, and a huge sigh of relief.

"Knowing our path forward, though I really had faith that we’d have a good path forward, waiting for it was not fun and not easy," Sinicropi said. "Now that we know what our path is, it does make it a lot easier to sleep at night, no doubt."