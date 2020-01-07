No baseball for Crosscutters

Major League Baseball recently announced that minor league teams will not be playing baseball in 2020.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Seats at Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport will remain empty for the rest of the year. Just recently, Major League Baseball announced that all Minor League Baseball seasons will be canceled because of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

"It wasn't our decision to make but it was the right decision for the players, staff, all of our workers, stadium workers, full-time workers, and most importantly our fans," said Crosscutter's Gabe Sinicropi.

The Williamsport Crosscutters, a minor league affiliate with the Philadelphia Phillies, will not be playing games in 2020.

"It is disheartening for a lot of people, in a number of ways, economically and socially as just a fun thing to do."

The Williamsport Crosscutter's 2020 season wasn't the only baseball event canceled in the area, the Little League World Series was canceled back in April and baseball fans in Lycoming County are upset.

"I would have loved to have gone and watched some Crosscutters games this summer, of course. This area, we are going to miss it a lot because a lot of people would go over there," said Ron Aderhold of Montoursville.

"To come to a Crosscutter's game, to attend the Little League World Series, it is one of the things that Williamsport is known for, probably at the top of the list most certainly is baseball."

Officials with the Crosscutters tell Newswatch 16 that they are confident the team will be playing baseball in 2021 despite the ongoing rumors of Major League Baseball wanting to cut some minor league teams.

"One way or another, the Crosscutters firmly believe that we will be here at BB&T Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field in 2021 in some way, shape, or form with a professional baseball team."