Travis Blankenhorn coming off a power surge season in 2019 for the "AA" Pensacola Blue Wahoos

23rd ranked prospect in the Minnesota Twins organization going into 2020 season

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — The 3rd round pick of the Minnesota Twins in 2015 Travis Blankenhorn from Pottsville was at spring training in Florida playing games waiting to be assigned to start his season when everything was shutdown by MLB due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Travis when did you get the word from the organization that everything was going to get shutdown and baseball was put on hold? Like I said we we're in the middle of spring training and they gave us a day off because of all that happened, and on the day off around 6pm they called us all in to tell us that they we're going to send us home," said Travis.

2019 was a breakout season for the then 22 year old between high "A" Fort Myers and "AA" Pensacola where he hit .277 over 108 games and collected 122 hits and 18 home runs-a power surge for sure.

"Yeah definitely it was a fun year last year. With the hitting I think that I made a couple of adjustments from the year before," again said Travis.

When you watch Travis play some of the tools that he possesses are outstanding. At the plate he kind of reminds you of a George Brett-also an Alex Gordon he kind of has that same swing and defensively at 2nd base he reminds you of a Dee Gordon. He has been getting some time at 3rd and the outfield an also has the skills over at 3B kind of in the likes of Justin Turner of the LA Dodgers.

"I'm just trying to be the most versatile player that I can be, and honestly I am just trying to get in the lineup wherever I can and wherever coach needs me. I want them to be able to put me there so that's my goal," added Travis.

The 23rd ranked prospect in the Twins system Travis works on his skills at his home in Schuylkill County with hid Dad and his brother Cody hoping to return to the game very soon.

"I just know that when the time is right and it's safe to go back that is when

we are going to go back," said Travis.