Drew O'Connor Recording Franchise Record Production with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

O'Connor Tallies Nine Points in Two-Game Span With Penguins

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Drew O'Connor has nine points in his last two games – that's tied for the most productive two game-stretch in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton franchise history.

"I mean I don't think I've really changed much, honestly," O'Connor said. "I think it's kind of funny how it works sometimes where you get a lot of chances and they don't go in and then sometimes you have games like that where it kind of finds its way into the net."

Drew O'Connor posted five points (2+3) to lead the #WBSPens offensive attack in an 8-1 win over the @MonstersHockey on Friday night at the @MoSunArenaPA



Postgame Highlights are courtesy of the @PALottery

"The numbers he's putting up, especially the last couple games, they're pretty incredible," Penguins Head Coach J.D. Forrest added. "With that said, he doing it really the right way, without any risk on the other side of the puck but Drew's been, his effort's been incredible over the last stretch here and he's been rewarded for it with some points and goals."

O"Connor has the talent to help the Pittsburgh Penguins right now, but it's not that simple. Talent alone isn't a ticket to the NHL.

The #WBSPens rattled off five goals in the second period to post a 7-3 victory over @TheHersheyBears at the Giant Center on Sunday. Drew O'Connor led the attack with a goal and three assists on the afternoon.



Postgame Highlights are courtesy of the @PALottery

"There's a few guys in that situation here where salary cap numbers, things just make it tough for them to have that next opportunity in Pittsburgh," Forrest said. "We just try to tell them keep forcing their hand. When you play the way he's playing right now, it makes it hard to keep you down here."

Which is why O'Connor isn't focused on his future. He's staying in the moment.