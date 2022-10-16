Opening night for Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — It was a big night in Luzerne County as the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins took to the ice inside Mohegan Sun Arena for the first home game of the season and fans were very excited.

"The way the pre-season games looked, I'm super excited. We should do really well this year, barring injuries at Pittsburgh. I was always a big third, fourth line guy, rubbed jerseys with Mike Rupp you know, so those are the guys that win you championships. Don't get me wrong, you need scoring from the top guys, but bottom guys play important roles too," said Joseph Wagner, Penguins fan.