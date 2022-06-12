Skating for a good cause in Wilkes-Barre

Tuesday night marked the one night a year that the general public got to skate at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza, where the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins play.

Example video title will go here for this video

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — People young and old hit the ice at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza Tuesday night for an evening of open skating to help benefit the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program.

"This event is very special for us. This is my second time doing this with Mohegan Sun so it's pretty amazing coming out we filled currently about six boxes full from the last time I was up there," said Sal Dely, coordinator.

To get on the ice, members of the public were asked to bring a new, unwrapped toy or make a $5 contribution to Toys for Tots.

After this donation, they could lace up their skates and head down to the ice.

"The community came out. They are helping a lot which is great for us, so helping out us so that we can help out the families," said Dely.

Remington Harvey is a member of the Wilkes-Barre Junior Pens hockey team, and this is the one time all year when he gets to skate in the same place as the pros.

"Cause this is, we can skate ourselves tonight, and we can do whatever we want," said Harvey.

Harvey's grandparents, Jim and Amy Langhorne, are happy to spend some time out with family and participate in an event that will possibly make someone else's Christmas wish come true.

"We brought just and unwrapped toy, matchbox cars, you know, and doll houses for the kids," said Jim Langhorne, Wilkes-Barre.

"It gives the kids an opportunity to skate. I can see how rambunctious my grandson is; he loves it. He loves to skate. It gives him something to do," said Amy Langhorne, Wilkes-Barre.

Check out WNEP’s YouTube channel.

{{-L3 Amy Langhorne, Wilkesbarre-}}