Holiday rush at Christmas tree farms

Newswatch 16's Courtney Harrison spoke with tree farmers about the challenges getting to this point in the year and having enough trees to go around.

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — Tree after tree wrapped and carried off from Simoncelli Tree Farm near Clarks Summit.

Joe Simoncelli says his employees have been busy since Thanksgiving weekend, and he has to keep up with demand bringing trees from his farm to here.

"We sell stuff, and then we try to keep cutting some, so it's fresh a fresh product. We don't cut everything at once," said Joe Simoncelli, Simoncelli Tree Farm.

Joe Beezup at Beezup Christmas Tree Farm says business has been nonstop for him, too, even on a Monday.

Mike Ruane and his family came to cut down theirs a little earlier than normal because they didn't want to miss out on getting the perfect tree.

"We definitely heard that the type of tree we normally get, the Frasier fir, was potentially at risk, so we wanted to get up and get it early," said Mike Ruane, Dunmore.

One of the biggest concerns that tree farmers had was the dry, hot summer in order to keep these trees healthy.

"I was down there every day looking at them, praying for rain. A friend of mine down in Schuylkill County has a tree farm, and a lot of his trees died over the summer," said Joe Beezup, Beezup Christmas Tree Farm.

Beezup says he didn't raise his costs again this year, but Simoncelli says he had to bump it up a little this year because a lot of work goes into getting these trees from the farm and ready for your living room, and it adds up.

"At the farm, pretty much everything runs on diesel fuel. All your tractors, your equipment are gasoline, and it's double the price from last year," said Simoncelli.