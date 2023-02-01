Penn State fans flock to Rose Bowl

As the 109th Rose Bowl is underway, Newswatch 16's Chris Keating caught up with Penn State fans from our area who are attending the game.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Fans from our area are smelling the roses. Thousands of Penn State fans flocked to southern California for the 109th Rose Bowl.

Newswatch 16 zoomed with a couple of folks from northeastern and central Pennsylvania before kickoff.

"People here really have it all planned out, and they totally know what they are doing; they have their parking spots, and things are set up. Now that we are waiting for the parade to come by, it is really filling up. It is really awesome," said Marisa Hickey, Williamsport.

"It is great. Out here in Pasadena. Rain stayed out of the sky, it is a bit overcast, but it looks like it is a great day for football," said Matt Freiler, Deer Lake.

Marisa Hickey is from Lycoming County and was eager to see Penn State's Blue Band perform in the Rose Parade. Her husband is an assistant director of the program. Newswatch 16 caught up with her at the parade.

"Early this morning, we got on buses, and the band went to the staging area much earlier than us, and now the families are just waiting for the parade to pass us," said Hickey.

Matt Freiler of Deer Lake in Schuylkill County has been going to Penn State games for years. But this is his first time at the Rose Bowl.

"To be in there and look around and just take it all in before the game, I can't wait. There is going to be a chilling moment for sure in the pre-game, and then we get to kick off. Then it is all business once the ball is kicked off," said Freiler.

Freiler shared some videos of the energy around the stadium a few hours before the game started. Both fans we talked with have high hopes for the game.

"Happy Valley is well represented, a ton of people in white. They got the memo that Penn State is supposed to be in white today. A ton of people out here, and I am just excited," added Freiler.

"Of course, I think we are going to win. You have to," said Hickey.

The game against Utah marks Penn State's fifth time ever playing in the Rose Bowl.