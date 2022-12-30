Penn State fans travel out west for Rose Bowl

Newswatch 16's Emily Kress was there as one group in Luzerne County hit the road early Friday morning

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — All decked out in blue and white, fans started loading their bags into the bus around 4:30 in the morning. Rolling out of a parking lot in Pittston Township a little after 5:00 a.m.

"I'm a teacher, we don't get up at 3:30 a.m., but I had to get up at 3, so someone could go to the rose bowl, that's been his dream," said Patricia McIntyre of Lords Valley.

The group traveled to the Philadelphia International Airport, where they caught a flight to California. Where the Rose Bowl will be played on Monday.

"It's going to be exciting, going to the game, pep rally. What better place to be with Penn Staters on a January day," said Darlene from Old Forge.

Some of these fans have made the trip to the Rose Bowl before, but for others, this is their first time.

"Just the whole atmosphere, as they put it, the pageantry of the Rose Bowl. That's what I'm most looking forward to, and hopefully, a win. Absolutely a win, we want to come home with a win," said Patricia McIntyre and Kevin Wyker of Lords Valley.

"I just think the excitement of everything, it just generates so much excitement, they have to be one of the best for students and alumni.. you'll have chills in the stadium," said Tony Salerno of Dallas.

The Rose Bowl match-up between the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Utah Utes kicks off at 5 p.m. on January 2nd.