Penn State fans traveling to Rose Bowl

Newswatch 16's Emily Kress found pumped-up fans departing from the Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport.

AVOCA, Pa. — Penn State football fans have packed their bags, ready to fly out to California for the Rose Bowl.

Newswatch 16 found Penn State fans catching early morning flights on Thursday from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport.

"It's always for an away game, it's a white out that's why I am wearing all white. So it's good; it's a lot of fun going to a bowl game," said Charles Haldeman of Hometown.

Area tour groups, like Thompson Tours, quickly sold out of seats for this trip, as Penn State fans come from all over.

"I have a group from Allentown, Harrisburg, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Scranton, State College," said Eileen Miner with Thompson Tours.

"We say, "we are," last night at dinner, and people were like "Penn State, Penn State!!" My daughter said how do you know they went to Penn State, I just knew. They're a big big fan base, and man are they going to be out cheering like crazy," said Dr. Michelle Winchester-Vega.

It's the first appearance the Nittany Lions have made in the Rose Bowl since 2017, where they will go head-to-head against the Utah Utes.

"I hope they win this one (laughs). The last two Rose Bowls they've lost, so they better win this one," said Haldeman.

While hundreds will make the trip to California, there will also be lots of people cheering on the Penn State Nittany Lions from the comfort of their living room.

The game is set for 5 p.m. Monday, January 2nd.