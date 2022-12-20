Football player recovers from injuries — Healthwatch 16

With the help of doctors from Geisinger, an injured student-athlete finished his high school career strong.

MONTOURSVILLE, Pa. — If you've followed Montoursville Area High School football in the last few years, the name Rocco Pulizzi probably rings a bell. The running back led his team to winning seasons, but behind the scenes, Rocco was plagued with a string of injuries that threatened to keep him on the sidelines. It all started with a broken wrist at age 12.

"I waited too long on that to tell my parents. I ended up having to get surgery, so I went to go see Dr. Seeley," Rocco said.

Dr. Mark Seeley is a pediatric orthopedic surgeon at Geisinger. He did surgery on Rocco's broken wrist in 2016. The two met again last year when Rocco hurt his ankle and knee.

"He had both legs injured towards the end of that season. It was trying to keep a very close eye on both, doing things a little differently to keep him playing," Dr. Seely said.

It was important to Rocco to play football during his senior year of high school. Dr. Seeley kept him on the field with ankle braces, tape, and close monitoring.

"Even in junior high, he was able to get me to play both seasons, even after getting surgery. Letting me play through my ankle and getting me back fast enough was great," Rocco said.

Rocco's latest surgery was in December of 2021. He won the district tournament for track three months later. He also had a successful freshman football season at Lycoming College.

"I was obviously really anxious and excited to get back and running around, so I was really motivated to get back and doing what I've been doing my whole life, and Dr. Seeley was the same way trying to get me back," Rocco added.

"Fix him, then see his career blossom and do amazing things. Have those injuries later in his career and keep him playing and then see him do some amazing things," Dr. Seely said.

Rocco says he is fully healed and doing great. He credits Geisinger and Dr. Seeley.