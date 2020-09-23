Buckhorns Grateful for Soccer Season

Wallenpaupack Girls Soccer Team off to 3-0 Start to Season

HAWLEY, Pa. — Back on the pitch, the Wallenpaupack girls soccer team can finally scratch that itch.

"Honestly, it’s such a good feeling," Wallenpaupack senior defense Katie Mancino said. "We were all itching for a game. We were itching for anything and I think we’re all so grateful to be out here.”

"It was so hard just being cooped up and at home and not being able to come out," Wallenpaupack senior goalkeeper Makenna Peet added. "We all love soccer. So, it’s great that we’re finally able to play again."

And they’re playing well. The Buckhorns are off to a 3-0 start, but they’re most thankful just to be together again.

"The team creates friendships and it creates that family feel," Peet said. "So, when we weren’t with them, it was like you’re missing a huge part of your life, like you were missing family."

"We were all quarantined in our house for six months, six plus months and now that we’re finally here and in person all together, especially because of that isolation, we all just came together so nicely because we all needed it," Mancino said.

The Buckhorns were also eager to get onto this field this year because of how last year panned out. They’re coming off a rare, down season, where they finished under 500.

”I think we all came into it with a mentality of ‘We have to be better than last year. We have to work our hardest,'" Peet said. "When we finally had our first actual practice and we scrimmaged, we all were just like, ‘Wow. This is going to be a good year.’”

It is so far, but for that to continue, that family mentality is key, from the four seniors on down.