Magnotta Approaching 500 Career Saves And 50 Wins As The Goalkeeper At Wyoming Seminary

Helped the Blue Knights to the "A" State Field Hockey Championship in 2019

LUZERNE, Pa. — She is the final piece to a defense and carries a career record of (46-3) into her senior season as the Wyoming Seminary goalkeeper. Mia Magnotta is behind the mask and in front of the cage has been as a four year starter for head coach Karen Klassner.

"It is just a great sport. You meet great players and great coaches, and great people who made me the person that I am today," said Mia.

"And we are lucky because we have had some good keepers that have come back and worked with her, and right now our goalkeeping coach is Kensey Gilardi and she played keeper for us and she was just a great keeper when she played for us as well," said Karen

The Blue Knights run to an unprecedented 8th state title in 2019 had many highlight moments and two victories in overtime, and Magnotta making some unbelievable saves.

"Honestly the girl's on my team they make me the player that I am today. Without them coming to practice everyday and trying their best on me they are shooting on me so I am so grateful for all those girls," again said Mia.

Going to miss these ladies! Good luck to our seniors/Class of 2020 pic.twitter.com/KrCZROvQD7 — Karen Klassner (@CoachKlassner) May 20, 2020

Mia has meant some much to this Seminary program making some unbelievable saves. In Wyoming Seminary's state championship run last season and Coach Klassner saying she is one of the best goalkeepers she has ever seen.

"I think one of the things that bothers us is she did not make one of the Futures keepers. You know they take them by area and I think she got shut out when she was one of the better keepers so I keep telling her that she will show her stuff when she gets at Iowa," added Karen.

With over 400 saves in her career and 42 goals allowed Mia will join former teammate Alex Wesneski at Iowa next year giving the Hawkeyes another player from the Wyoming Valley Conference.

"At Iowa the coaching staff is great and the girl's are great. I fell in love with the school and everyone was so welcoming and I went there and it felt like home," again said Mia.

"She is going to be a great keeper for Iowa, plus Lisa Cellucci is Iowa's head coach and she played in Pennsylvania so she is an amazing goalkeeper coach," again said Karen.

It's hard to see the smile from Mia but it's there, and so is her energy on this 2020 Blue Knights team.