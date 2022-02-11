Berwick girls' volleyball team fuels up before big game

Two local businesses hosted a dinner for the players to get the girls ready for the District II Finals.

BERWICK, Pa. — The Berwick girls' volleyball team is heading toward a fourth straight appearance in the District II Finals.

So two local businesses, Patriot Metal Products and the Forge Pub and Eatery, hosted a dinner for the players to get the girls ready for the big game.

"Oh my gosh, it's awesome; hopefully, they feel special, as they should because they worked so hard to accomplish this. We're happy to be able to do it," said Nichole Merrigan, organizer.

"I'm honored to have them here, they're playing for the championship tomorrow night, and I wish them the best of luck," said Michael Monico, owner of the Forge.

The District II girls' volleyball championship game is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday in Wilkes-Barre.