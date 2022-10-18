Stellar Senior Class Leading Berwick to Undefeated Season in Girls Volleyball

Berwick One Win Away From Second Perfect Regular Season in Three Years

BERWICK, Pa. — Back in 2019, Berwick had 4 fabulous freshmen. Well CeCe Isenberg, Morgan Nevel, Camille Pinterich, and Sarah Steeber are now seniors, and these four have put Berwick on the map, not for football, for girls volleyball.

"In a way, powerful," Berwick senior setter Morgan Nevel said. "People think it's a football school and they kind of still do, which is kind of upsetting because our volleyball program is doing really good and has been for the past few years. So, I just say powerful and really exciting that we're doing so well as a girls sport."

Berwick is the only undefeated team in the viewing area. Tuesday inside this gym, they'll honor these four seniors, and if they beat Nanticoke, the Bulldogs will complete a perfect regular season for the second time in 3 years.

"Since we're undefeated now, more people are getting to recognize us and that just feels really good," Berwick senior libero Camille Pinterich said. "We still have things to accomplish and we have to stay humble and just keep working hard."

Because their goals are still ahead of them. Sarah Warner's team is looking to three-peat as district champs, but they haven't had much success at the state level. So, this team is ready to kill that narrative and set things up for a postseason run.

"We're really tying to get farther," Berwick senior outside hitter, CeCe Isenberg said. "That's one of our goals that we have up on the board and we want to win it all this year."

"Every year when we get to states, it's like a whole different competition," Berwick senior outside hitter Sarah Steeber added. "So, we've been going to tournaments down in Allentown, which is making us a lot better."