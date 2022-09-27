Blue Ridge Raiders Girl's Volleyball Team Serving Up Wins Here In 2022

Libby Zick is the junior captain and setter for the Raiders

NEW MILFORD, Pa. — A sea of red surrounds the gym at Blue Ridge High-School. The Raiders girl's volleyball team has a Thursday Lackawanna League match against Susquehanna, and Libby Zick set the tone early with her serving something that has allowed these Raiders to have a great early start to the season.

"And it's a new mind-set for us every game. So it's good. It's exciting and we are doing really well and I am excited about that," said LIbby.

Libby is also the setter and captain of this team. She plays for her Mom Lori Zick the Blue Ridge head coach.

"She started for me on varsity as a freshman. So she has come a long way in the last 3 years. This year has really been more of a relaxed atmosphere. We have just been able to have a better flow of communication. She knows what I need done out there," said Lori.

Kate Spencer and Foxlynn King are some of the frontline hitters for this group of 6 seniors for Coach Zick. District II "A" champions from a year ago they believe now they are playing even better than back in 2021.

"I think that we are playing really well because we have a really amazing coach, and we have an amazing setter and we have the same team as last year so we play really well, " said Kate.

Another Sweep for our Girls Volleyball Team! pic.twitter.com/xz2USdfcxb — Blue Ridge Athletics (@BRSD_Athletics) September 23, 2022

When the Lackawanna League decided to go to a multi-divisional format in girl's volleyball Coach Zick put in the paperwork for her school to play up against the bigger teams and so far so good Blue Ridge has done more than just hold their own.

"So I was very pleased this year when they agreed to go ahead and move us to the other side and give us a chance to play just bigger teams and that helps our power ranking and especially when we can beat them," added Lori.

Canton upended the Blue Ridge run in the 1st round of states just a season ago.