Little and big leagues collide in Billtown

The MLB Classic took over Williamsport Sunday, but before the Phillies and Nationals slug it out, the teams spent the day meeting the little leaguers.

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Hunter Sayre is having one of the best days of his life. He just met some of his idols.

"It was crazy! I always dreamed of meeting MLB players, and it finally happened. Especially seeing them get off the plane and coming just to see us," said Hunter Sayre, Great Lakes.

The Little League World Series continues in South Williamsport. But some big names joined in on the fun for the Major League Baseball Classic.

"Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, Trea Turner, and a bunch of other ones," explained Sayre.

Before the Philadelphia Phillies take on the Washington Nationals at Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport, the players spend the day with the little leaguers.

"First time being in Williamsport, and we're all looking forward to it," said Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies.

Some of the kids met the Phillies and Nationals at the Williamsport Regional Airport.

"It's so much fun meeting all the players and seeing what they look like in real life; it's the best thing ever," said Lincoln Luffler, Great Lakes.

"It's very exciting meeting all the players; it's very cool," said Dalyn Martin.

The big leaguers say it was just as exciting for them.

"I played in this tournament maybe 3-4 times and never got the chance to make it this far. I always wanted to be here, so it's cool being here as a big leaguer and mingle with the guys and see what it's all about," said Trea Turner, Philadelphia Phillies.

"We're all kids playing the game as well, right? I think they can take as much as they can from us as we can from them and as much as they enjoy the game. We're looking forward to being around them, laughing, smiling, and real excited," said Harper.

"Just looking forward to the experience. I think it's going to be a lot of fun. Just the game to enjoy it with the kids, just the game of baseball," said Josiah Gray, Washington Nationals.

Both the little and big leaguers say this is a day they will remember forever.