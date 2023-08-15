Polishing the diamonds at the Little League World Series

Newswatch 16's Nikki Krize met up with a member of the grounds crew to talk about how they get the fields in South Williamsport looking so good.

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The best Little League teams from around the world will face off in the 2023 Little League World Series. The kids are looking forward to playing on the fields in South Williamsport.

"It's a big difference from our home field," said Gavin Gibree from the Metro Region. "Our home field is pretty nice, but this is such a big upgrade from it."

There's a good reason for that: the members of the grounds crew.

"Our intent is to have the best fields possible for these kids — (the best) safety, playability, and just experience that they can have," said William Boll, one of about two dozen grounds crew volunteers.

Boll has been doing this for 14 years and says volunteers come from all over the country to help during these two weeks.

"We have guys from the Carolinas, California, all over, not just Pennsylvania."

The grounds crew takes care of both Lamade and Volunteer Stadiums and five practice fields.

"We're doing a lot of trimming, a lot of leveling the infield, getting the right content for the fields, moisture. We'll put down lines. We'll just get the whole thing ready to go."

Boll says it brings the volunteers a sense of pride to showcase their work on this international stage.

"A lot of people compliment the field, professionally, a lot of sportscasters, but the true joy of this is watching these kids come out, especially for the first time," Boll added.

The Little League World Series starts Wednesday at 11 a.m. with opening ceremonies.

