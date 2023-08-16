Little League World Series kicks off with the opening ceremonies

Newswatch 16's Nikki Krize shows us the festivities before the first pitch.

Example video title will go here for this video

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — It's the official start of the Little League World Series.

Opening ceremonies in South Williamsport showcase all 20 teams in this year's competition.

The opening ceremonies are the official start of the competition in South Williamsport. It's a chance for the 20 teams from the U.S. and around the world to introduce themselves to the crowd. They march onto the field holding signs and flags, getting the crowd pumped up for the next week and a half of baseball.

The first pitch is at 1 p.m., with Europe-Africa taking on Panama.

The big buzz around the ballpark on Wednesday is the team from Pennsylvania. People are excited to have a team from not all that far away to cheer for this year. The Mid-Atlantic region team is from Media in the Philadelphia area. Mid-Atlantic plays at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Check out the full schedule of games HERE.

Find more great Little League Baseball information at the official Little League World Series site or on the Little League World Series Facebook and Twitter feeds.

Drivers traveling to the LLWS in Williamsport are encouraged to plan their trip using the real-time travel and alternate-route information available online at www.511PA.com/LLWS.