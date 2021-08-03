8th-Ranked Cara Evans Named Team USA Alternate

11-Year-Old Springville-Native Won 13 Straight Tennis Tournaments

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — It's been a productive pandemic for one local girl on the tennis court. 11-year-old Cara Evans won 13 straight tournaments before reaching the semifinals a couple of weeks ago at a level 4 Middle States Sectional Tournament in Pittsburgh. In just nine tournaments in the last six months, the Springville-native went from being ranked 914th to 8th in the girls 12 and under division, and as a result, she was just named an alternate for Team USA.

"It's been really exciting because I never knew I could get this far," Evans said. "When I was 900 or so, I didn't even know, but now with all the hard work I've put in to tennis, I'm just really thrilled with myself and my results. It's really thrilling for me. I cannot believe my accomplishment in achieving that. I never thought I could do that, but big dreams come true, I guess."