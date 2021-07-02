Birchwood Hosts USTA 14U Boys National Championships

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — Some of the best young tennis players in the country are spending their Super Bowl weekend at Birchwood Tennis and Fitness Club in South Abington Township.
This is the USTA Boys 14 and Under National Championships - a 32-player field filled with the future stars of the sport.
The club's strong reputation hosting both regional and Middle States tournaments led to this opportunity - what Birchwood Director of Tennis Tim Haus says is the first national USTA event ever held here in NEPA.
"It's a great honor to have the event here, especially since it's the first national tournament since March of 2020," Haus said. "We're thrilled to have the event and it is my hope by having this great event here, it will eventually provide opportunities for our local players to play in a national tournament on their home court. The joy that these kids have in their play is amazing. They've been playing maybe locally, but to have the chance to compete again on a national scale is really special to watch and I'm very impressed with the talent of these young players and some of these kids might be playing in the US Open in about five or six years."
The tournament began on Saturday and continues all weekend, with the championship match on Monday.