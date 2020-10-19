Waymart's Tristan Vivona Claims National Tennis Title

11-Year-Old Tristan Vivona Wins 12U Boys Level 3 National Championship

KINGSTON, Pa. — Earlier this month, Tristan Vivona of Waymart won the Level 3 National Tennis Tournament in Delaware. The 11-year-old turns 12 on Halloween, but he’s already spooking the competition as one of the next great players from the area.

”It really did mean a lot to me because I worked really hard," Vivona said. "The coaching is incredible. My coach, Todd Kane is absolutely incredible. His attitude has really helped me become a fighter on the court and I worked hard in every match and I really fought and hopefully if I keep working hard, maybe I can become a professional tennis player. We’ll see how it goes.”

”It’s about the journey," Kane added. "He’s only 12. So we’re not too focused on him doing well now, but look, it’s always good when you have these long range plans to have these short term goals that you keep hitting. He’s about 50 in the country, three in the section, but he just beat the number one kid. So, hopefully he’ll be taking that spot soon, as well.”