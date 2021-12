Officials believe the fire started near their Christmas Tree.

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. — An early morning fire in Bucks County claimed the lives of a father and two of his children.

According to the fire marshal, flames broke out at the home in Quakertown around 1:30 a.m on Saturday.

A 41-year-old father and two of his sons, 11 and 7-years-old passed away.

The mother and her 13-year-old son were injured.

Officials believe the fire started near their Christmas Tree.