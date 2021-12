The fire broke out at an apartment in the process of being painted.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A fire that damaged an apartment building in Scranton's south side is under investigation.

Flames broke out around 2:30 p.m. on Beech Street.

Fire crews say the fire started in an apartment on the second floor.

That apartment and the one next door were damaged.

Everyone who was in the building when the fire broke out made it out OK.