Donation drive for Shickshinny fire victims

Coworkers are banding together to support one of their own who lost everything in a destructive house fire earlier this month.

SHICKSHINNY, Pa. — It's been almost two weeks to the day since the Kruczek/Spencer family lost their home in Shickshinny to a devastating fire.

Brittney Kruczek has been going through a whirlwind of emotions. It was the place she and her family called home for more than two decades.

"Stressful, stressful. Getting into a new place trying to get everything back that we had which will never happen but it's getting better," said fire victim Brittney Kruczek.

Kruczek is a phlebotomist at Geisinger in South Wilkes-Barre.

After hearing about the fire, her co-workers wanted to lend a helping hand; sending out an email alerting all Geisinger staff.

"The response was just, you know you started getting messages you know throughout the day. You know what can we do, what needs to be done, what does she need, clothes sizes. Things like that. So really it's just the whole Geisinger family community worked together," said Carmella Fereck with Geisinger Wyoming Valley South Wilkes-Barre.

Kruczek's colleagues collected Christmas presents and donations to help her and her family during this tough time.

"We're family we work together eight hours, eight hours plus, and it's your extended family. So we just feel that it's part of our responsibility," said Fereck.

"It's definitely a stressful time with Christmas already, but it's been great with everybody coming together as a community and supporting us is, it makes my heart really happy and just amazing. I can't thank everybody enough," said Kruczek.

Kruczek says thanks to the kindness of her co-workers and those in the community, her daughter Bexley will have a wonderful Christmas.