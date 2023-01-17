State senator wants to change Pennsylvania's presidential primary date

A state senator, who represents parts of our area, wants to change Pennsylvania's presidential primary date.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — State Senator David Argall, who represents Carbon County, Schuylkill County, and parts of Luzerne County wants to change Pennsylvania's presidential primary date.

Right now, we hit the polls on the fourth Tuesday in April.

Under Argall's plan, things would move up by more than a month.

The way it's set up now, the presidential candidates are usually decided well before Pennsylvania has its say.

That wouldn't be the case under the change.

The new date put Pennsylvania's presidential primary on the same day as four other delegate-rich states – Arizona, Florida, Illinois, and Ohio.

Right now, this is only a proposal. Click here for more information.