Inauguration for Governor-elect Josh Shapiro to showcase local businesses

With more than 60 vendors, businesses in northeastern Pennsylvania are ready to showcase what they have to offer in Harrisburg.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. — More than 60 vendors from all over the keystone state are set to take part of the big day in Harrisburg.

"We have valentine smidgens that we sent down and chocolate bars. I am told there's enough for 2,500 people," said David Hawk, the former chair of the board for Gertrude Hawks Chocolates.

David Hawk was ecstatic when his team members at Gertrude Hawk candies found out they were invited to Harrisburg.

"This is a very very big thing, and it's a great honor to be selected to provide our products as a showcase as to what is made here in Pennsylvania, said Hawk. "I think it's terrific."

But it's not just chocolate that will be showcased at the governor's inauguration.

Out of more than 350 breweries in Pennsylvania, Susquehanna Brewing Company's Vice President Fred Maier says he was lucky to get the call.

"The people down in Harrisburg are taking care of all four corners of the state. It's just great to be included," said Maier.

The Pittston area company will be featuring two of its most popular drinks at the governor's inaugural ball.

"So we sent down some of our Blueberry Thrill and our Crannon ball; it's a cranberry goose; it's a bit unique product that we make here," said Maier.

Both vendors say the opportunity to show off their unique products is great but being able to represent the areas they're located in is even better.

"You can kind of get lost in the shuffle. Pennsylvania is a pretty big state, said Maier. "To remember that we are up here working hard making great products. It's nice to be thought of, and It's nice to be included in the ceremonies."

"I'm sure that everybody who is showcased there makes unique products quality products, and just importantly, they are made in this great state that we live in. I mean, Pennsylvania is a great place to be," said Hawk.