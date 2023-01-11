Council votes on government study in Luzerne County

Tuesday night, voters in Luzerne County got one step closer to having a say in how the county government is run.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Voters in Luzerne County got one step closer to having a say in how the county government is run.

There are still several things that need to happen before voters have the chance to weigh in on this.

The question at hand is -- should the county form a commission to study the current form of government and recommend possible changes?

All that happened at Tuesday night's meeting was council voted to introduce an ordinance to ask voters that question during the May Primary Election.

The ordinance still needs to be adopted.

Voters still have to vote "yes" on the primary ballot, and a commission would need to be formed before any changes to the way Luzerne County is run are even considered.

The current form of government was established back in 2012.

But after Election Day this year, when several polling places ran out of paper early in the morning, some people on the council thought it was worth taking another look at how things go around here.

The debate at the meeting Tuesday night centered around whether the entire county charter needs to be re-examined or whether the council should try to make changes piecemeal.

Seven members of the county council voted "no" to even introducing this ordinance.

That's the majority of the 11-member council, but they only needed 4 "yeses," and they got those.

The council will vote again at a future meeting to adopt the ordinance. There's no word when that would happen.