A Philadelphia judge issued an order to dismiss the third-degree murder charges against the driver in June, but those charges have since been reinstated.

A Philadelphia judge has reinstated third-degree murder charges against a woman who struck and killed two Pennsylvania state troopers and a pedestrian in March of 2022.

The crash occurred on Interstate 95, troopers Martin Mack and Branden Sisca were struck and killed in the crash, as well as pedestrian Reyes Rivera Oliveras.

"The charge of third-degree murder was always appropriate for this defendant, whose actions we allege led to the violent deaths of Pennsylvania State Troopers Martin F. Mack, III, and Branden T. Sisca, and the man they were attempting to help, Reyes Rivera Oliveras," said District Attorney Larry Krasner in a statement.

The woman allegedly responsible for the killings, Jayana Tanae Webb, 22, is facing more than a dozen charges.

In a tweet from mid-January, Webb allegedly posted about being a skilled drunk driver.

If you ask me, I’m the best drunk driver ever 😭😭😭 — TJ🦋 (@Tanae_jay) January 15, 2022

Reports state Webb was under the influence of alcohol when the fatal crash occurred.

"Assistant District Attorney Jessica Chung is a skilled, diligent, and capable prosecutor who will help deliver accountability for these tragic crimes and some measure of justice for three grieving families," Krasner continued.

Defense attorney Michael Walker said he would seek reconsideration of the ruling, which he said had “deeply saddened" his client's family.

Webb is also charged with vehicular homicide, involuntary manslaughter and vehicular homicide while driving under the influence.