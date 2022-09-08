Several gas stations selling for under $4 per gallon

A welcome sight for drivers in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania. Several gas stations are now selling regular gasoline for less than $4 per gallon.

TRUCKSVILLE, Pa. — Months of staggeringly-high gas prices have been weighing on drivers. Some, including Robert Culp from Rome, said they've been forced to cut back on summer travel.

"It's horrible, it really is," Culp said. "I couldn't imagine in this country gas ever being as high as it went. I'm glad it's going in the right direction now, but it's still got a long way to go. You couldn't afford to go anywhere. I've saved almost all summer, knowing that my grandchild was about to be born, so that I could afford the trip down to Philadelphia."

On his way back to Bradford County from meeting his new grandson, Culp spotted the sign outside New Mart in Trucksville.

"I saw the $3.99 gas," Culp said. "That's the cheapest I've seen in a long, long time, so I had to top off. I kinda wish I was empty."

While some were celebrating regular gasoline falling below four dollars a gallon, others were keeping it in perspective.

"It's like saying that we're down a certain percentage, but we went up 25%, and now we're down 5% from that," said Brian McNulty. "We're supposed to be happy with it? I don't think that's how it works."

Plains Township resident Brian McNulty fills his BMW sports car with premium grade gasoline. It's still costing him a lot more to fill the tank, but he's optimistic prices will slowly get better.

"It's cyclical, so I think it's going to eventually come back down," he said. "I don't think that it's going to come back down to the way it was prior to this big surge, but hopefully, we will get somewhere closer."

While prices are nowhere near pre-pandemic levels, customers say every little bit helps. They hope prices continue to fall. To check the prices near you, try WNEP's Gast Tracker by clicking here.