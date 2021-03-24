PA historic sites and museums reopening

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Pennsylvania's Historical and Museum Commission announced that state-owned historic sites and museums will reopen to the public on Friday, April 30.
To start, these places will have reduced hours and limited capacity.
You must wear face masks and practice social distancing.
No events, gatherings, or facility rentals are allowed.
Some of the spots in our area affected by this announcement include the Anthracite Heritage Museum in Scranton, Eckley Miners' Village in Weatherly, and the Joseph Priestly House in Northumberland.