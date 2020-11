The Everhart Museum is closing its doors until February.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The Everhart Museum in Scranton has decided to close its doors due to the spike in coronavirus cases.

In a news release Friday, the museum says they are closing to help keep their staff and patrons safe and to help contain the spread of COVID-19.

The Everhart says folks can check out their virtual programs on their website while waiting for them to reopen.

That is expected to happen in February.