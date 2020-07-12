Capitol complex in Harrisburg now closed to public

You can cross off a visit to the capitol complex in Harrisburg to look at the Christmas decorations this year. It's not happening and you can blame the pandemic.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Department of General Services laid down the law Thursday. Effective Monday, Dec. 7, the Pennsylvania Capitol Complex in Harrisburg is closed.

There be no rallies, no tours, no public performances, no receptions, and no public gatherings.

The only people inside are elected officials, state workers, and others who have their credentials in advance.

There will be no Christmas activities inside the rotunda, but that didn't stop a pair of state representatives, including David Rowe. His district includes parts of Snyder and Union counties.

Rowe and a representative from Dauphin County snuck a tree and some pianos into the rotunda late last week to provide a little Christmas cheer.

According to the state, the Capitol Complex is off-limits until further notice.