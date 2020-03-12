Pennsylvania Capitol Complex closing to the public

Officials said rising cases of COVID-19 prompted the closure.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Capitol Complex in Harrisburg is closing to the public next week because of rising cases of the coronavirus.

The closure begins Monday, December 7, and continues until further notice.

All operations of the Governor's Office and General Assembly will continue, but access to the Capitol Complex will be limited to employees and people with badge keycard credentials.

The cancelation of visits and events applies to all interior venues in the Capitol Complex and will affect rallies, school or group tours, choir performances, receptions, and other public gatherings.

The Capitol Complex includes several areas and buildings, including the Capitol Rotunda and the State Museum of Pennsylvania.