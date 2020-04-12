Pennsylvania lawmakers sneak tree inside the Capitol after COVID-19 blocked annual tradition

Two Pennsylvania lawmakers were determined to not let the pandemic stop them from spreading cheer this holiday

COVID-19 blocked the annual Christmas tree from going up inside the rotunda of the Pennsylvania Capitol in 2020.

But, two lawmakers were determined to still make sure the holiday cheer continues throughout Pennsylvania this year.

Representatives Andrew Lewis and David Rowe hatched a plan to sneak a tree inside the doors.

"We tried to keep it tight to the vest and not really tell a lot of folks just because we wanted to surprise everybody," said Rep. Lewis.

The pair then rolled in two pianos and played Christmas tunes for all to hear on facebook.

Sneaking in the pianos was easy. Sneaking in the tree was a bit tougher.

"There are pianos in the Capitol for performances so a lot of schools bring their ensembles in and things like that. The pianos were easy," said Lewis, who added the elevators helped carry the pianos to the correct floor.

"The Christmas tree was a little trickier. We couldn't bring a live tree in because it would just be too big, although we did consider it. But, the artificial tree you can box it up so we were able to get that into the elevator and bring it in so it wasn't too difficult," Lewis added.

The tree will stay inside the Capitol until the end of December. However, due to rising COVID-19 cases in the state the Capitol will be closed to the public and will not be offering guided tours as of December 7.

"The feedback that I've gotten has been universally positive. You know, people on both sides are kind of thankful to see something on the news that's not either heartbreaking or aggravating. You know, it's just not political. It's just a reminder that much more unites us than than divides us," said Rowe.

Rowe added a special thank you to the Department of General Services for also having the pianos tuned.

The pair are gaining a reputation for playing the part of Santa's Capitol elves. They pulled off a similar 'caper' act last year. So how will they top this in 2021?

"We have no idea," said Lewis who assures everyone that whatever the pair does decide to do in 2021 that they can rest assured that it will be spectacular. He even suggested Rowe may sing a solo.