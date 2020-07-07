Additional support for child care providers

The governor says that money will help with increased costs, such as cleaning and sanitizing facilities to keep children and workers safe.

"This funding will help child care providers bridge the gap until their clientele returns," Gov. Wolf said. "It will also help them with any increased costs that have been incurred due to the pandemic – things like cleaning and sanitization, which will help keep the 386,000 children who attend our licensed child care facilities safe, as well as the workers who do so much to care for them."