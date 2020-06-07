Everhart Museum receives COVID relief grant

The museum in Scranton, closed during the pandemic, is receiving some financial assistance that will allow it to continue to educate people in our area.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The Everhart Museum in Scranton is one of the oldest of its kind in Pennsylvania. For well over a century, it has educated visitors on history, and art. Like so many other businesses, it's been hit hard by the pandemic, but now it's getting a little financial relief.

"We were lucky enough to score the grant of $50,000, which is going to help us continue our arts and education program over the next year," said Donald Frederickson, the Everhart Museum chairman. "Because of the climate and COVID, our donations are down, so it comes at a pretty opportune time for us."

Pennsylvania arts organizations received $2.3 million in pandemic relief funds, as part of the CARES act. The money will support workers' salaries, fees for artists and other personnel, as well as facility costs.

The Everhart was on the receiving end of a $50,000 grant that it will use to fund its educational programs that bring in up to 13,000 people a year.

"We think they're very important, not only for local school districts, but we also partner with the Human Resources Center, we partner with Wesley Village for the senior citizens, and we're starting a veterans program to provide services and education, lending the museum to the veterans," Frederickson said.