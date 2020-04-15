x
State airports to receive funds for coronavirus relief

63 airports across the state will receive funding from the FAA as part of the CARES Act.
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Airports across the area are getting a boost from the federal CARES Act passed to help ease the economic burden during the pandemic.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport is getting more than $20 million, and Williamsport Regional is getting nearly $18 million in federal stimulus money.

Smaller airports in Bloomsburg, Hazleton, Lockhaven, State College, and Mount Pocono will each get $30,000 to help offset losses caused by the coronavirus.

