PA Governor race breakdown with Jon Meyer

Newswatch 16's Jon Meyer looks at the poll numbers in the race for governor in Pennsylvania.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Republican candidate for Governor in Pennsylvania has started running TV ads after his opponent has been running them nearly every day for months.

Doug Mastriano's campaign has avoided television advertising up until now. Democrat Josh Shapiro's campaign has flooded the airwaves, and that is evident in the spending amounts reported recently by both campaigns.

Campaign finance reports show Shapiro's campaign has spent nearly $44 million in the last year, much of that on TV ads.

Mastriano's campaign has spent a little less than $4 million. That's a 94% to 6% advantage in spending for the Democrats.

Two polls out this week show Shapiro holding onto a lead over Mastriano. The Trafalgar Group's poll shows Shapiro up 53% to 44%. A poll released by AARP and Fabrizio/Anzalone polling shows Shapiro up 53% to 42%.

