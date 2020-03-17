x
Wrestlemania 36 will go on without fans in attendance

The WWE issued a statement on its website that their biggest event, "will be on the closed set."
Credit: AFP via Getty Images
WrestleMania will still stream live on Sunday, April 5 without fans.

There has been much speculation in regard to WWE and its biggest show Wrestlemania from the spread of the coronavirus. 

Today the company released a statement regarding the event: 

"In coordination with local partners and government officials, WrestleMania and all related events in Tampa Bay will not take place. However, WrestleMania will still stream live on Sunday, April 5 at 7 pm ET on WWE Network and be available on pay-per-view. Only essential personnel will be on the closed set at WWE’s training facility in Orlando, Florida to produce WrestleMania." 

Friday the WWE held SmackDown at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando; that show had no fans in attendance.

