Leonard, LeBron, Davis lead Team LeBron over Team Giannis

Team LeBron to a 157-155 victory over Team Giannis in the NBA All-Star Game.
Credit: AP
LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers dribbles during the first half of the NBA All-Star basketball game Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Huh)

CHICAGO — (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored 30, LeBron James scored 23 and Chicago product Anthony Davis finished with 20 points after hitting the winning free throw to lift Team LeBron to a 157-155 victory over Team Giannis in the NBA All-Star Game. 

Leonard was named the Kobe Bryant All-Star MVP and made eight 3-pointers to finish one shy of Paul George's All-Star record in 2016. 

Davis missed the first attempt, then sank the winning free throw, after Kyle Lowry grabbed him as he attempted to catch a pass in the paint. 

