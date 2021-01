Each has grown to over $700 million.

There was no big winner in Saturday's Powerball drawing, which means there are still two huge jackpots at play.

The Powerball Jackpot has now soared to about $730 million.

The Mega Millions Jackpot is also climbing sky-high, banking in at around $850 million.

So make sure to go out and buy some tickets if you're feeling lucky.

The next Megamillions drawing is Tuesday on WNEP before Newswatch 16 at 11 p.m.

The Powerball drawing is at 11 p.m. on Wednesday on WNEP as well.

