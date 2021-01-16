Big lottery drawings draw customers in Luzerne County

Both lottery drawings will be shown on WNEP on Friday and Saturday at 11:00 p.m.

The first of two big lottery drawings are at 11:00 p.m. on Friday.

The Mega Millions jackpot has reached $750 million.

It's the second-biggest jackpot in Mega Millions history.

Lots of people are buying lottery tickets ahead of Friday night's drawing in Luzerne County.

A sales associate at Cold Case Beverage along Wyoming Avenue in Exeter says on average - customers are spending anywhere from $50 to $100 hoping to win big.

"It's been all night non-stop. People buying lottery tickets for the Mega Millions and the winning tickets, they're looking for it. We have sold a winning ticket here in the past, and this is the place to get it!" said Sean Leachey, a sales associate at Cold Case Beverage.

That winning lottery ticket was a Cash 5 sold in the summer of 2015, worth $225,000.

You can watch Friday night's Mega Millions drawing on WNEP, immediately before Newswatch 16 at 11.

Saturday night is the drawing for the $640 million Powerball jackpot.

It's the fifth-biggest jackpot in Powerball history.